RMA Global Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 27, both in person at their Melbourne offices and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit votes or questions in advance. This meeting represents an important event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s future proposals.

