RMA Global Announces Change in Director’s Interests

RMA Global Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interests of its Director, David Williams, in several entities including Kidder Williams Ltd and Moggs Creek Superannuation Fund. This update is crucial for investors keeping track of director holdings and potential impacts on the company’s stock performance.

