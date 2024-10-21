RMA Global Acquires Curated Social to Expand US Presence

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Curated Social, a US-based provider of social media content for real estate agents, for $4 million. This strategic move aims to boost RMA’s revenue by attracting more paying agents in the US, leveraging Curated Social’s established platform and content library. The acquisition is expected to expand RMA’s service offerings and increase its profitability by tapping into the substantial US market opportunity.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.