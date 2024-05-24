RMA Director David Williams Updates ASX on Interests

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Limited has submitted an Appendix 3Y to the Australian Stock Exchange, detailing a change in Director David Williams’ interests across multiple entities through indirect ownership. The notice, provided as part of compliance with listing rules, indicates adjustments in Williams’ control over voting rights or share disposal as of mid to late May 2024. This change could have implications for investors and market watchers of RMA Global Ltd.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.