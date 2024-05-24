News & Insights

Stocks

RMA Director David Williams Updates ASX on Interests

May 24, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RMA Global Ltd. (AU:RMY) has released an update.

RMA Global Limited has submitted an Appendix 3Y to the Australian Stock Exchange, detailing a change in Director David Williams’ interests across multiple entities through indirect ownership. The notice, provided as part of compliance with listing rules, indicates adjustments in Williams’ control over voting rights or share disposal as of mid to late May 2024. This change could have implications for investors and market watchers of RMA Global Ltd.

For further insights into AU:RMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.