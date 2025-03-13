$RLYB Earnings Results: $RLYB Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RLYB ($RLYB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, beating estimates of -$0.29 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $38,000, missing estimates of $76,500 by $-38,500.
$RLYB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $RLYB stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 548,779 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,827
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 422,685 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,777
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 280,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,600
- CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC removed 213,303 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,770
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 181,202 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $212,006
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 94,484 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,546
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 92,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,639
