RLX Technology Signs Two Share Purchase Deals Worth $25 Mln In Total In Southeast And North Asia

(RTTNews) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), a branded e-vapor company, announced Tuesday that it entered into two share purchase agreements worth around $25 million in total. The deals are expected to fcilitate its international expansion in Southeast Asia and North Asia.

The share purchase agreements with two target companies and their respective shareholders have been approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee.

RLX noted that each of the two target companies is a market leader in e-vapor industry in its home country, located in Southeast Asia and North Asia, respectively.

The company said it also plans to continue its overseas expansion in the future.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, RLX Technology shares were losing around 2.8 percent to trade at $2.07.

