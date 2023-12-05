News & Insights

Markets
RLX

RLX Technology Signs Two Share Purchase Deals Worth $25 Mln In Total In Southeast And North Asia

December 05, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), a branded e-vapor company, announced Tuesday that it entered into two share purchase agreements worth around $25 million in total. The deals are expected to fcilitate its international expansion in Southeast Asia and North Asia.

The share purchase agreements with two target companies and their respective shareholders have been approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee.

RLX noted that each of the two target companies is a market leader in e-vapor industry in its home country, located in Southeast Asia and North Asia, respectively.

The company said it also plans to continue its overseas expansion in the future.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, RLX Technology shares were losing around 2.8 percent to trade at $2.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.