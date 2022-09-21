Markets
RLX Technology Q2 Adj. Net Income To Co. Rises

(RTTNews) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) reported second quarter non-GAAP net income per ADS of RMB 0.492, compared to RMB 0.467, prior year. Non-GAAP net income to company was RMB 654.2 million, compared with RMB 651.8 million, last year.

GAAP net income was RMB 441.6 million, compared with RMB 824.3 million, previous year. GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.347 compared to RMB 0.591.

Net revenues were RMB 2.23 billion, compared with RMB 2.54 billion, a year ago. The company said the decrease was primarily due to the suspension of store expansions and new product launches during the transition period to comply with regulatory requirements.

