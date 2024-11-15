RLX Technology Posts Strong Q3 Results, Boosts Dividend

RLX Technology (RLX) has released an update.

RLX Technology reported strong third-quarter financial results for 2024, with a notable 51.6% increase in net revenues to RMB756.3 million, driven by international expansion. The company’s gross margin improved to 27.2% due to a favorable shift in revenue mix and cost optimization strategies. RLX also announced a cash dividend and is committed to sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

For further insights into RLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.