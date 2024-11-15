News & Insights

RLX Technology Posts Strong Q3 Results, Boosts Dividend

November 15, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

RLX Technology (RLX) has released an update.

RLX Technology reported strong third-quarter financial results for 2024, with a notable 51.6% increase in net revenues to RMB756.3 million, driven by international expansion. The company’s gross margin improved to 27.2% due to a favorable shift in revenue mix and cost optimization strategies. RLX also announced a cash dividend and is committed to sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

