RLX Technology Inc - ADR Shares Close the Week 21.4% Higher - Weekly Wrap

RLX Technology Inc - ADR (RLX) shares closed this week 21.4% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 6.1% year-to-date, down 7.2% over the past 12 months, and down 91.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $2.96 and as low as $2.19 this week.

Shares closed 19.3% below its 52-week high and 174.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 49.1% lower than the 10-day average and 29.7% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 29.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -1257.9%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 62.3% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

