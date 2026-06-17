RL's Retail Comp Acceleration: What's Driving Its Q4 Performance?

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL retail business continued its momentum in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, highlighting the strength of its brand elevation strategy and growing consumer appeal across key markets. The company has been steadily shifting toward higher-quality sales, attracting younger and less price-sensitive consumers while enhancing full-price selling. These efforts, combined with strong marketing activations and expanding digital capabilities, helped drive broad-based momentum across regions and channels.



The numbers tell a compelling story. Total company retail comparable sales rose 17% in the fourth quarter, accelerating from the prior quarter and building on a strong 13% increase in the year-ago period. North America retail comps jumped 16%, led by a 21% rise in digital comps, while Asia retail comps climbed 25% and Europe retail comps increased 5% despite tough comparisons. Direct-to-consumer revenues remained a key growth driver, with North America DTC sales advancing 14%, while Asia revenues climbed 28% and China sales surged more than 50% year over year.



Several factors fueled this retail acceleration. Ralph Lauren’s high-impact marketing campaigns, including Team USA’s Winter Olympics partnership, fashion presentations in New York, Milan and Paris, and Lunar New Year activations across Asia, strengthened brand engagement and customer acquisition. The company added 1.4 million new direct-to-consumer customers during the quarter, marking a low double-digit increase from the prior year. Continued gains in luxury perception, brand relevance and social media engagement further supported traffic and conversion across stores and digital channels.



Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren appears well positioned to sustain healthy retail momentum. Management remains focused on expanding its key city ecosystem strategy, enhancing customer experiences through AI-enabled tools and driving growth in high-potential categories such as women’s apparel, outerwear and handbags. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists in certain regions, the company’s resilient consumer base, strong brand equity and diversified growth drivers suggest that retail performance should remain a key contributor to growth in fiscal 2027.

RL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Ralph Lauren’s shares have gained 19.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.1% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, RL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70X compared with the industry’s average of 15.35X.



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Ralph Lauren currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.



Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.



Carter’s, Inc. CRI designs, sources and markets branded children's wear in the United States and internationally. At present, CRI has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.9%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 10.9% from the year-ago figures. CRI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 100.8%, on average.

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