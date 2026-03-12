RLMD Stock Surges 42% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics RLMD rallied 42% in a week after the company announced positive 12-month interim data from its ongoing mid-stage study evaluating NDV-01 in patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). RLMD’s NDV-01 is a sustained-release, intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel.

Per the data readout, the phase II study of the candidate demonstrated a 12-month complete response (CR) rate of 76%. Response rates remained relatively durable over time, with CR rates of 87% at three months, 86% at six months and 85% at nine months. Over 12 months, 95% of evaluable patients achieved a complete response at some point during treatment.

The therapy also showed promising activity in the difficult-to-treat BCG-unresponsive population. In this subgroup, NDV-01 achieved a 12-month CR rate of 80%. Interim data further indicated that none of the treated patients experienced progression to muscle-invasive disease or required radical cystectomy, supporting continued development of NDV-01. Based on these results, Relmada Therapeutics plans to advance the candidate into the phase III RESCUE registrational program targeting both second-line BCG-unresponsive and adjuvant intermediate-risk NMIBC settings.

Additionally, NDV-01 demonstrated a favorable safety profile in the phase II study. Treatment-related adverse events were mostly mild to moderate in severity and no discontinuations due to adverse events were reported. These findings suggest that NDV-01 was generally well tolerated in the treated population.

RLMD's Next Steps in the Bladder Cancer Program

Earlier this year, Relmada Therapeutics reported gaining FDA alignment on two potential registrational pathways for NDV-01, paving the way for the phase III RESCUE program. The company plans to pursue development across two distinct NMIBC settings, targeting both intermediate-risk patients following tumor removal and those with BCG-unresponsive disease who have limited treatment options. The encouraging phase II results further support the potential best-in-class profile of NDV-01 and support its advancement into late-stage development for both indications.

The first registrational pathway will evaluate NDV-01 as an adjuvant therapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC patients after transurethral resection of bladder tumor. This study will compare NDV-01 with observation, with disease-free survival as the primary endpoint. Secondary endpoints will include high-grade recurrence-free survival (RFS), progression-free survival (PFS) and quality-of-life measures. Relmada Therapeutics estimates that roughly 75,000 patients annually, in the United States, fall into this intermediate-risk category, where no approved adjuvant therapies currently exist.

The second pathway will focus on a single-arm study in second-line BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ who have failed prior therapies and often face radical cystectomy as the only remaining option. The primary endpoint for this study will be CR rate at any time, with secondary measures including duration of response, PFS and RFS among responders. RLMD expects to initiate the phase III RESCUE program in mid-2026, with initial three-month data from the second-line BCG-unresponsive study anticipated by year-end 2026.

RLMD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Relmada Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

