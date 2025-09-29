RLJ Lodging Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.95), with shares changing hands as low as $25.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RLJ.PRA was trading at a 4.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.05% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.2806.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ.PRA shares, versus RLJ:

Below is a dividend history chart for RLJ.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RLJ) are off about 0.8%.

