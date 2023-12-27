RLJ Lodging Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.95), with shares changing hands as low as $24.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RLJ.PRA was trading at a 1.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.07% in the "Real Estate" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.2806.
Below is a dividend history chart for RLJ.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RLJ) are trading flat.
