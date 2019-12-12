RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.43, changing hands as high as $17.48 per share. RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLJ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.65 per share, with $19.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.44.

