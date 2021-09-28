RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RLJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RLJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.15, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLJ was $15.15, representing a -13.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.51 and a 95.48% increase over the 52 week low of $7.75.

RLJ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RLJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports RLJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 111.99%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

