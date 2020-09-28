RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RLJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RLJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.51, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLJ was $8.51, representing a -53.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.17 and a 119.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.88.

RLJ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). RLJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports RLJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -148.18%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

