RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RLJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RLJ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLJ was $15.47, representing a -11.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.51 and a 134.22% increase over the 52 week low of $6.61.

RLJ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RLJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports RLJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.2%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

