RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RLJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RLJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.97, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLJ was $13.97, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.51 and a 17.2% increase over the 52 week low of $11.92.

RLJ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RLJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports RLJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 111.22%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

