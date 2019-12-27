RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RLJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that RLJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.05, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLJ was $18.05, representing a -8.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.75 and a 15.34% increase over the 52 week low of $15.65.

RLJ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RLJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports RLJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.42%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

