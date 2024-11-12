RLJ Lodging Trust price target raised to $12 from $11 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s earnings report. The firm slightly increased our FY24 estimates to reflect Q3 results above its expectations.

