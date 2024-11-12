News & Insights

Stocks
RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust price target raised to $12 from $11 at Oppenheimer

November 12, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the company’s earnings report. The firm slightly increased our FY24 estimates to reflect Q3 results above its expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RLJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.