RLJ Lodging Trust Names Nikhil Bhalla As CFO

September 18, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Nikhil Bhalla as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Nikhil Bhalla joined the company in 2015 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

Prior to joining the company, Bhalla served as Vice President of Equity Research at FBR Capital Markets & Co.

In the pre-market trading, RLJ Lodging Trust is 1.18% higher at $7.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

