RLJ LODGING TRUST Earnings Results: $RLJ Reports Quarterly Earnings

RLJ LODGING TRUST ($RLJ) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $328,120,000, missing estimates of $331,261,032 by $-3,141,032.

RLJ LODGING TRUST Insider Trading Activity

RLJ LODGING TRUST insiders have traded $RLJ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA L GIBSON has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $174,081 and 0 sales.

RLJ LODGING TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of RLJ LODGING TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RLJ LODGING TRUST Government Contracts

We have seen $89,085 of award payments to $RLJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

