RLJ LODGING TRUST Earnings Results: $RLJ Reports Quarterly Earnings

RLJ LODGING TRUST ($RLJ) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $328,120,000, missing estimates of $331,261,032 by $-3,141,032.
RLJ LODGING TRUST Insider Trading Activity
RLJ LODGING TRUST insiders have traded $RLJ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICIA L GIBSON has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $174,081 and 0 sales.
RLJ LODGING TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of RLJ LODGING TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,371,541 shares (+2187.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,213,433
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 2,066,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,097,688
- GRS ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,963,976 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,052,194
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,920,624 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,609,571
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,350,606 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,789,687
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,210,600 shares (+272.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,360,226
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 951,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,713,569
RLJ LODGING TRUST Government Contracts
We have seen $89,085 of award payments to $RLJ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NATIONAL VETERANS SUMMER SPORTS CLINIC (NVSSC) BASE.: $73,500
- LODGING - CONTRACTED: $15,585
