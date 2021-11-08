RLJ Lodging Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RLJ

In trading on Monday, shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.00, changing hands as low as $14.96 per share. RLJ Lodging Trust shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLJ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.55 per share, with $17.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.03.

