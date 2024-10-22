RLI's Stock Gains Following Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beat

RLI Corp. RLI reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.7%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.



The quarterly results reflected the continued underwriting-focused business model and the strength of its diversified portfolio.



RLI stock rose 1.2% in the after-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

RLI Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RLI Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RLI Corp. Quote

RLI's Operational Performance

Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $426 million, up 1.4% year over year, driven by 22.3% higher net premiums earned and 14.8% higher net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420 million.



Gross premiums written increased 13% year over year to $563.4 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty (up 15.7%), Property (up 9.6%) and Surety segments (up 9%). Our estimate was $572.3 million.



Net investment income increased 15% year over year to $36.7 million. Our estimate was $39.1 million. The investment portfolio’s total return was 4.8% in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $36 million.



Total expenses increased 11.3% year over year to $354.4 million due to higher loss and settlement expenses, higher policy acquisition costs, insurance operating expenses and general corporate expenses. Our estimate was $405.4 million.



Underwriting income increased to $40.7 million from $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The combined ratio improved 910 basis points (bps) year over year to 89.6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was pegged at 96, while our estimate was 103.1.

Financial Update

RLI exited the quarter with total investments and cash of $4.2 billion, up 14.9% from 2023 end.



Book value was $38.17 per share as of Sept, 30, 2024, up 26% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Net cash flow from operations was $219.4 million, up 122.5% year over year.



The statutory surplus increased 18.8% from the end of 2023 to $1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Return on equity was 38.4%, up 1810 bps from the year-ago period.

RLI's Dividend Update

On Sept. 20, 2024, RLI paid a dividend of 29 cents. RLI’s cumulative dividends totaled more than $822 million in the last five years.

Zacks Rank

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies TRV reported third-quarter 2024 core income of $5.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.2%. Total revenues increased 10.7% from the year-ago quarter to $11.84 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income, fee income and other revenues. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.



Net written premiums increased 8% year over year to a record $11.31 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $10.5 billion. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $685 million against a loss of $136 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 85.6 improved 500 basis points (bps) year over year. The combined ratio improved 780 bps year over year to 93.2 due to an improvement in the underlying combined ratio and net favorable prior-year reserve development. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 97.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. Operating revenues of $19.5 billion improved 24.9% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 2.6%.



Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $15.6 billion a year ago. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 340 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 89.



W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB third-quarter 2024 operating income of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line improved 3.3% year over year. Operating revenues came in at $3.4 billion, up 10.9% year over year. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.8%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were a record $3.1 billion, up 7.3% year over year. The figure was $3.1 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 70 basis points year over year to 90.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.