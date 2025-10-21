RLI's Q3 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates on Solid Underwriting

RLI Corp. RLI reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9%. The bottom line increased 27.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The quarterly results reflect higher net premiums earned and higher net investment income, as well as lower loss and settlement expenses.

Operational Performance

Operating revenues in the reported quarter were $449 million, up 5.3% year over year, driven by 4.7% higher net premiums earned and 12.5% higher net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

RLI Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RLI Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RLI Corp. Quote

Gross premiums written of $562.3 million increased 0.5% year over year. The improvement in the performance of the Casualty segment was offset by a decline in Property and the Surety segment. Our estimate gross premiums written was $584.7 million.



Net investment income increased 12% year over year to $41.3 million. Our estimate was $42.4 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $42.5 million. The investment portfolio’s total return was 3% in the quarter.



Total expenses declined 0.2% year over year to $353.6 million, primarily due to lower loss and settlement expenses. Our estimate was $399 million.



Underwriting income of $60.5 million increased 48.6% year over year. The combined ratio improved 450 basis points (bps) year over year to 85.1. Our estimate was 97.8.

Financial Update

RLI exited the quarter with total investments and cash of $4.7 billion, up 14.8% from 2024-end.



Book value was $20.41 per share, up 26% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow from operations was $179.2 million, down 18.3% year over year.



The statutory surplus increased 5.6% from the end of 2024 to $1.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Return on equity was 20.8%, down 690 bps from the year-ago period.

Dividend Update

On Sept. 19, 2025, RLI paid a dividend of 16 cents, an increase of 1 cent from the last payout. RLI’s cumulative dividends total more than $975 million in the last five years.

Zacks Rank

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.05 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.3%. Operating revenues of $22.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. However, the bottom line increased 13.1% year over year while the top line increased 12.7%.



Net premiums written were $21.3 billion in the quarter, up 10% from $19.5 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 14% to $20.8 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.1 billion.



The Travelers Companies TRV reported third-quarter 2025 core income of $8.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.4%. The bottom line increased 55% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $12.44 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income, fee income and other revenues. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



Net written premiums increased 1% year over year to a record $11.47 billion. The underwriting gain doubled year over year to $1.4 billion. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 83.9 improved 170 bps year over year. The combined ratio improved 590 bps year over year to 87.3 due to lower catastrophe losses and an improvement in the underlying combined ratio, partially offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development.



W.R. Berkley Corporation's WRB third-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.8%. The bottom line increased 18.3% year over year. Operating revenues came in at $3.6 billion, up 8.2% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums earned as well as improved net investment income and higher insurance service fees. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 0.4%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $3.4 billion, up 5.5% year over year. Our estimate was $3.3 billion. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) remained flat year over year at 90.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 89.6.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.