RLI's Capital Deployment Strategy Reflects Financial Strength

RLI Corp. RLI has a disciplined and shareholder-friendly capital deployment strategy that balances investments in business growth with consistent capital returns. The company generates strong underwriting profits and operating cash flow, enabling it to return excess capital while maintaining a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.



RLI has increased its regular dividend for 51 consecutive years, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to returning cash to shareholders. In May 2026, the board increased the quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 18 cents per share. When capital exceeds business needs, RLI distributes excess cash through special dividends. The company declared a $2.00-per-share special dividend in May 2026, totaling approximately $184 million, continuing its history of periodic special dividend payments.



RLI's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program to return more value to investors. With the latest authorization, the board approved the issuance of up to $250 million of the company’s outstanding common stock in May 2026.



Management emphasizes maintaining financial flexibility and capital adequacy before distributing excess capital, ensuring the company can support underwriting growth and withstand catastrophe losses. Strong underwriting profitability, recurring operating cash flow, investment income, a conservatively capitalized balance sheet and disciplined risk management provide RLI with the financial strength and flexibility to deploy capital efficiently while creating long-term shareholder value.



RLI's capital allocation strategy is a key investment strength. The combination of regular dividend increases, periodic special dividends, opportunistic share repurchases and continued investment in the business reflects disciplined capital management that has consistently enhanced long-term shareholder value.

What About Its Peers?

First American Financial Corporation FAF follows a balanced capital-return strategy that combines a steadily growing dividend with opportunistic share repurchases. FAF generally uses a combination of regular dividend increases and selective share repurchases to distribute excess capital. FAF has increased its dividend for more than 15 consecutive years, reflecting management's commitment to returning capital through various housing market environments.



American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has one of the most shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies in the U.S. insurance sector. AFG regularly generates capital that is needed to support underwriting operations. Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of regular and special cash dividends and through opportunistic share repurchases is an important and effective component of American Financial’s capital management strategy. The combination of growing regular dividends, frequent special dividends, opportunistic buybacks and strong underwriting profitability has enabled the company to deliver substantial cash returns to investors over time.

RLI’s Price Performance

Shares of RLI have lost 14.2% in the past year against the industry.



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RLI’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 3.11, above the industry average of 1.49.



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Estimate Movement for RLI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s third-quarter 2026 has moved down 1.8% in the past 60 days. The same for the full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for RLI’s 2026 revenues and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates year-over-year increases.



RLI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.