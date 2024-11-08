RLI's Board Okays Special Cash Dividend to Share More Profit

RLI Corp.’s RLI board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share. This specialty property-casualty insurer has been paying special dividends since 2011. The latest approval marks the 15th straight special dividend.



RLI expects to pay $183 million as a special dividend. Concurrently, the board of directors announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. The special and the quarterly dividends will be paid out on Dec. 20 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2024.



The board also announced a two-for-one stock split. The two-for-one stock split will be distributed out on Jan. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2024. Trading of the shares will begin post-split on Jan. 16, 2025. Both the regular and special dividends will be paid on the pre-split shares.

RLI’s Impressive Dividend History

RLI has been paying dividends for 187 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in the last 49 straight years. Its dividends witnessed a five-year (2019-2024) CAGR of 8.8%. Based on the stock’s Nov. 7 closing price of $166.34, the new dividend will yield 0.7%, which is better than the industry average of 0.2%.

Financial Strength and Capital Management

This insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers, with an impressive track record of delivering 28 consecutive years of underwriting profitability. This insurer stays focused on maintaining long-term industry-leading combined ratios and book value growth. RLI’s diversified product portfolio, strong local branch-office network, focus on specialty insurance lines growth via organic opportunities and acquisitions and financial strength should continue to help boost shareholders’ returns.



The underwriter maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flow, helping it meet the interests of its policyholders, enhance operations in the insurance sector and aid growth in its book value for the long term. RLI maintains a conservative underwriting and reserving policy and continues to achieve favorable reserve releases from the prior years. Return on equity, a profitability measure of how efficiently a company utilizes its shareholders' money, was 19.03% in the trailing 12 months, which compared favorably with the industry average of 7.9%.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurer have gained 25% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s return of 30.8%. Superior underwriting discipline and sound capital structure should help shares trend higher. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Insurers on the Same Path

Given a solid capital level in the insurance industry and an improving operating backdrop favoring strong operational performance, insurers like Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI, American Financial Group, Inc. AFG and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG have resorted to effective capital deployment to enhance shareholders’ value.



The board of directors of Selective Insurance authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 38 cents per share in October 2024. Such steadfast endeavors buoy confidence among investors, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. Its dividend yield of 1.4% appears attractive compared with the industry average of 0.2%.



In November 2024, American Financial declared a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share in the third quarter, the aggregate amount of this special dividend will be approximately $335 million. American Financial Group’s 2.3% dividend yield is better than the industry average of 0.2%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. AFG’s robust operating profitability at the property and casualty segment and effective capital management support shareholder returns.



The Hartford Financial Services increased the quarterly common dividend per share by 11% in October 2024. Its capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet have increased its financial strength. It also has an intelligent capital management strategy, featuring share buybacks and dividend hikes.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.