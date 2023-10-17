RLI Stock Rises 21.4% in the Past Year: Will the Rally Last?

Shares of RLI Corp. RLI have gained 21.4% in the past year, outperforming the industry's rise of 17.9%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has increased 16.7% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.2 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rally was largely driven by a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer’s return on equity was 53.1% in the second quarter versus -6.1% in the year-ago quarter.



RLI has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 31.14%.

Will the Bull Run Continue?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, indicating a 22.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 12.5% higher revenues of $1.63 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has moved 0.7% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.



Premium, the main source of RLI’s revenues, is expected to gain from solid performance in the Property and Surety segments.



Product diversification across the Casualty, Property and Surety segments of the company has fueled the insurer’s growth and financial success. The Casualty segment continues to gain from an expanded distribution base in personal umbrella and rate increases.



The commercial property business has been gaining from higher wind and earthquake exposure rates. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.



The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing of bonds with new customers. Building materials inflation and new accounts will aid commercial and contract surety businesses in the future. RLI boasts solid operating results and its financial position remained strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts.



RLI will keep investing in customer relationships, technology and people to grow underwriting profits in the future.



The company has been paying dividends for 187 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in each of the last 48 years. Its dividend yield is currently 0.7%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 0.3%. Over the last 10 years, the insurer has returned $1.37 billion to shareholders and the quarterly dividend has grown an average of 5% per year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arch Capital has a decent history of delivering earnings surprises in the last four quarters, the average being 26.83%. In the past year, ACGL has rallied 78.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 0.7% and 1.4% north, respectively, in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Kinsale Capital beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.88%. In the past year, KNSL has soared 60.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 0.6% and 1% north, respectively, in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Cincinnati Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 25.25%. In the past year, CINF has gained 2.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $5 and $5.88, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.9% and 17.6%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.