RLI Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) underwent analysis by 3 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $167.67, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. Experiencing a 1.95% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $171.00.

A clear picture of RLI's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $168.00 $168.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Lowers Buy $165.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RLI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of RLI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RLI's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into RLI's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About RLI

RLI Corp underwrites property and casualty insurance through its subsidiaries. The company offers insurance coverage in the specialty admitted market, where the products are designed for special risks. It also offers products in the excess and surplus markets, which provides an alternative for customers with risks or loss exposures that generally cannot be written in the standard admitted market. RLI distributes property and casualty insurance through its wholly-owned branch offices that market to wholesale and retail producers. The company's insurance operation segments include Casualty, Property, and Surety and it derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty segment.

RLI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RLI's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RLI's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RLI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): RLI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RLI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

