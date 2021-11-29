RLI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.93, changing hands as low as $105.93 per share. RLI Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLI's low point in its 52 week range is $95.53 per share, with $117.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.62.

