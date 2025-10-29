RLI (RLI) Price Target Decreased by 10.87% to 67.58

The average one-year price target for RLI (NYSE:RLI) has been revised to $67.58 / share. This is a decrease of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $75.82 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of $59.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.21%, an increase of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 92,900K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,755K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,227K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 33.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,803K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 17.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,720K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 2,395K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,134K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.