RLI Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Investment Income Increases Y/Y

RLI Corp. RLI reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The quarterly results reflect underwriting strain from catastrophe losses, though investment income and casualty growth offer resilience.

Operational Performance

Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $454 million, up 4.4% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

RLI Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RLI Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RLI Corp. Quote

Gross premiums written (GPW) increased 3% year over year to $503.9 million, driven by strong growth in the casualty segment (up 10%). Our estimate was $523.9 million.

Net investment income increased 15.2% year over year to $42.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $40.2 million, while our estimate for the metric was pegged at $38.3 million. The investment portfolio’s total return was -0.4% in the quarter.

Total expenses increased 8% year over year to $385.7 million, primarily due to higher loss and settlement expenses and interest expense on debt. Our estimate was $349.4 million.

Underwriting income fell 18% year over year to $57.8 million. Our estimate was $71.4 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 370 basis points (bps) year over year to 86, reflecting higher catastrophe losses. Our estimate was 82.

Segmental Results

Casualty lines’ GPW rose 10.3% year over year to $307.0 million. The figure was below our estimate of $300.9 million.

The underwriting income increased significantly to $7.3 million from $2.1 million, up 249% year over year, supported by strong premium growth. The combined ratio improved 200 bps year over year to 97.1%. The figure was below our estimate of 99%.

Property lines’ GPW fell 9.0% year over year to $154.8 million. The figure was below our estimate of $180.1 million.

The underwriting income declined to $48.2 million, down 15.3% primarily due to catastrophe losses and lower premium volumes. The combined ratio deteriorated 480 bps year over year to 61.9%. Our estimate was 55%.

Surety lines’ GPW remained largely flat at $42.1 million. The figure was on par with our estimate.

The underwriting income dropped sharply to $2.3 million from $11.6 million, reflecting weaker reserve development and higher expenses. The combined ratio worsened significantly to 93.7% from 68.5%, up 2,520 bps year over year. Our estimate was 74.7%.

Financial Update

RLI exited the quarter with total investments and cash of $4.9 billion, up 4.8% from 2025-end.

Book value was $19.54 per share as of March. 31, 2026, up 1% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Net cash flow from operations was $42.8 million, down 58.6% year over year.

The statutory surplus decreased 1.7% from 2025-end to $1.8 billion as of March. 31, 2025.

Return on equity was 22.5%, expanding 490 bps from the year-ago period.

Dividend Update

On March 16, 2026, the insurer paid a regular quarterly dividend of 16 per cent per share for the first quarter. RLI’s cumulative dividends totaled more than $1.1 billion, paid over the last five years.

Zacks Rank

RLI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Insurer

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported first-quarter 2025 core income of $7.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The bottom line surged fourfold year over year. Travelers’ total revenues remain flat from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%.

Net written premiums increased 2% year over year to a record $10.3 billion, driven by strong growth across Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance segments. Net investment income increased 8.4% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The Progressive Corporation PGR first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 6.7% year over year.

Operating revenues grew 8.2% year over year to $22.3 billion driven by 8% higher net premiums earned, a 12.7% increase in net investment income, a 3.5% rise in fees and other revenues, and 13.5% higher service revenues. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Net premiums earned grew 8% to $20.9 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. The bottom line increased 28.7% year over year.

Total revenues were $ 3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, higher revenues from non-insurance businesses and increased other income. The top line missed the consensus estimate by 0.28%. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.2 billion, up 1.3% year over year. The figure missed our estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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