RLI Looks Poised to Gain From Solid Segmental Performance

RLI Corp. RLI remains well-poised for growth, driven by a rate increase, higher earned premium base, underwriting profit and effective capital deployment.

Earnings Surprise History

RLI has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RLI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 0.2% against the industry’s decrease of 8.3%. Solid segmental results and capital position are likely to help the stock continue the upside.



Return on Equity (ROE)

RLI’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 18.9%, up 690 basis points year over year and reflecting its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

RLI has a VGM Score of B. This helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum. The insurer has a Growth Score of B. This style score analyzes the growth prospects of a company.

Business Tailwinds

RLI’s core business, Casualty, Property, and Surety has witnessed significant growth so far in 2022, riding on higher premiums from commercial excess and personal umbrella due to rate increases and expanded distribution.



The commercial property business has been gaining from higher rates on wind and earthquake exposure. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.



The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing of bonds with new customers.



Underwriting income should gain from benign weather-related losses in the Property segment, a modestly improved underlying loss ratio in the Casualty segment as well as continued favorable benefits from the prior year's loss reserves in all three segments.



Positive current accident year results and favorable development in prior accident years’ loss reserves are likely to benefit the underwriting results of RLI.



RLI boasts solid operating results and its financial position has been strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts. The revolving credit facility, which has a borrowing capacity of $60 million, can be increased to $120 million under certain circumstances.



RLI has been paying dividends for 183 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in the last 47 straight years, increasing at a nine-year (2014-2022) CAGR of 4.2%. The insurer has also been paying special cash dividends since 2011 to return excess capital to shareholders. With special dividends, over the last 10 years, the company has returned about $1.13 billion to shareholders and the regular quarterly dividend has grown 5.2% per year on average. The company has $87.5 million of remaining capacity from the repurchase program.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.85, indicating an increase of 25.3% on 17.3% higher revenues of $1.2 billion.

