RLI Earnings Preview: Recent $RLI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RLI ($RLI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $463,886,263 and earnings of $0.79 per share.

RLI Insider Trading Activity

RLI insiders have traded $RLI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG W KLIETHERMES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $356,750

ROBERT P JR RESTREPO sold 2,864 shares for an estimated $214,484

MICHAEL E ANGELINA purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $159,764

DAVID B. DUCLOS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $145,000

JEFFREY D FICK (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP SEC) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $144,260

JENNIFER L KLOBNAK (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $144,200

JORDAN W GRAHAM sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $112,155

RLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of RLI stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RLI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.

RLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RLI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/27/2025

RLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RLI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $76.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $85.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $61.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Scott Heleniak from RBC Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 01/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.