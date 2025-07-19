RLI Earnings Preview: Recent $RLI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RLI ($RLI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $463,886,263 and earnings of $0.79 per share.
RLI Insider Trading Activity
RLI insiders have traded $RLI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG W KLIETHERMES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $356,750
- ROBERT P JR RESTREPO sold 2,864 shares for an estimated $214,484
- MICHAEL E ANGELINA purchased 2,200 shares for an estimated $159,764
- DAVID B. DUCLOS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $145,000
- JEFFREY D FICK (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP SEC) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $144,260
- JENNIFER L KLOBNAK (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $144,200
- JORDAN W GRAHAM sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $112,155
RLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of RLI stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 605,352 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,627,926
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 564,005 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,306,521
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 408,435 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,809,583
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 364,602 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,288,478
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 324,236 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,045,877
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 316,336 shares (+409.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,411,270
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 219,843 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,659,988
RLI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RLI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.
RLI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RLI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/09/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/27/2025
RLI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RLI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $76.0 on 04/24/2025
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $85.0 on 04/09/2025
- Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $61.0 on 01/27/2025
- Scott Heleniak from RBC Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 01/24/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.