RLI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.99, changing hands as low as $133.69 per share. RLI Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RLI's low point in its 52 week range is $123.045 per share, with $149.646 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.