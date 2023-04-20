Markets
RLI Corp. Shares Jump 8% On Upbeat Quarterly Results

April 20, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty insurer RLI Corp. (RLI) are rising more than 8% Thurssday morning after reporting better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Net earnings were $98.81 million or $2.15 per share for the first quarter, higher than $47.92 million or $1.05 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, operating EPS was $1.63, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.16 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 37.8% to $364.92 million. The consenus estimate was for $345.35 million.

Net premiums earnied increased 14.3% to $307.72 million from $269.15 illion last year.

Net investment income for the quarter increased 51.5% year-on-year to $27.08 million.

RLI, currently at $146.10, has traded in the range of $100.96-$147.54 in the last 1 year.

