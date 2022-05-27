RLI Corp. (RLI) Stock Jumps 4.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

RLI Corp. (RLI) shares ended the last trading session 4.4% higher at $120.19. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

RLI's strong local branch office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines, sturdy business expansion, sustained rate increase, expanded distribution and impressive record of underwriting profits poise it well for growth. This insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of delivering 26 consecutive years of underwriting profitability. RLI has maintained combined ratio below 100 for 26 consecutive years, averaging 88 and below 90 for 14 straight years.



Recently, the board of directors approved a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend. RLI has been paying dividends for 183 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in the last 47 straight years, increasing at a nine-year (2014-2022) CAGR of 4.2%. The insurer has also been paying special dividends since 2011.

This specialty insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%. Revenues are expected to be $301.73 million, up 17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For RLI Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RLI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RLI Corp. is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Travelers (TRV), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $174.87. TRV has returned 0% in the past month.

Travelers' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.9% over the past month to $2.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -40.9%. Travelers currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.