RLI Corp. (RLI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of RLI Corp. (RLI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $119.74 in the previous session. RLI Corp. has gained 5% since the start of the year compared to the -6.6% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 10.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 20, 2022, RLI Corp. reported EPS of $1.43 versus consensus estimate of $1.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.78%.

For the current fiscal year, RLI Corp. is expected to post earnings of $3.80 per share on $1.17 billion in revenues. This represents a -1.81% change in EPS on a 11.64% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.22 per share on $1.25 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.18% and 6.24%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

RLI Corp. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

RLI Corp. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 31X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 28.9X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, RLI Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if RLI Corp. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though RLI Corp. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does RLI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RLI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG). THG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 35.20%, and for the current fiscal year, THG is expected to post earnings of $10.65 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. have gained 1.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.24X and a P/CF of 15.94X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RLI and THG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

