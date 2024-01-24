RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, RLI Corp. (RLI) reported revenue of $378.44 million, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.3 million, representing a surprise of -2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio- Total : 40.4% versus 39.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 40.4% versus 39.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss Ratio- Total : 42.3% compared to the 44.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 42.3% compared to the 44.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total : 82.7% versus 84.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 82.7% versus 84.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Surety : 84.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 78.7%.

: 84.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 78.7%. Combined Ratio - Property : 54.5% compared to the 66.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 54.5% compared to the 66.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Combined Ratio - Casualty : 99% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.9%.

: 99% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 94.9%. Net premiums earned : $345.89 million compared to the $352.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

: $345.89 million compared to the $352.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Net investment income : $32.55 million compared to the $33.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

: $32.55 million compared to the $33.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Net premiums earned- Surety segment : $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Net premiums earned- Casualty segment : $195.96 million versus $202.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $195.96 million versus $202.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Net premiums earned- Property segment : $115.93 million compared to the $114.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.5% year over year.

: $115.93 million compared to the $114.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.5% year over year. Net unrealized losses on equity securities: $49.31 million versus $0.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.3% change.

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.