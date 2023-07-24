RLI Corp. (RLI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RLI Corp. (RLI) reported $351.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Expense Ratio- Total : 39.4% compared to the 39.54% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 39.4% compared to the 39.54% average estimate based on three analysts. Loss Ratio- Total : 47.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.28%.

: 47.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.28%. Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total : 87.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.83%.

: 87.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 84.83%. Combined Ratio - Property : 74.6% compared to the 73.74% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 74.6% compared to the 73.74% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio - Casualty : 96.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88.59%.

: 96.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88.59%. Combined Ratio - Surety : 75% compared to the 82.97% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 75% compared to the 82.97% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $322.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $322.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Net investment income : $28.79 million versus $27.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.

: $28.79 million versus $27.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change. Net premiums earned- Property segment : $101.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.84 million.

: $101.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.84 million. Net premiums earned- Surety segment : $33.39 million versus $34.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $33.39 million versus $34.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net premiums earned- Casualty segment: $187.05 million versus $193.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.