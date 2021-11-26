RLI Corp. (RLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

RLI Corp. (RLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 800% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.07, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLI was $114.07, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.84 and a 19.41% increase over the 52 week low of $95.53.

RLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). RLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.87. Zacks Investment Research reports RLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rli Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

