RLI Corp. (RLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

RLI Corp. (RLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 416.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.88, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLI was $102.88, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.37 and a 55.83% increase over the 52 week low of $66.02.

RLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.79. Zacks Investment Research reports RLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.67%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.