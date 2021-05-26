RLI Corp. (RLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

RLI Corp. (RLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103.81, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLI was $103.81, representing a -11.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.84 and a 38.71% increase over the 52 week low of $74.84.

RLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.41. Zacks Investment Research reports RLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.86%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.