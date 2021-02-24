RLI Corp. (RLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

RLI Corp. (RLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLI was $105.8, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.59 and a 60.25% increase over the 52 week low of $66.02.

RLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports RLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.18%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RLI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RLI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWP with an increase of 27.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RLI at 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.