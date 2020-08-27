RLI Corp. (RLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Dividends
RLI Corp. (RLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.77, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLI was $93.77, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.93 and a 42.03% increase over the 52 week low of $66.02.

RLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports RLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.75%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

