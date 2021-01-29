RLI Corp. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.2% to hit US$984m. RLI also reported a statutory profit of US$3.46, which was an impressive 51% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on RLI after the latest results. NYSE:RLI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, RLI's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.00b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 21% to US$2.75 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.75 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$107, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on RLI, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$120 and the most bearish at US$95.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that RLI's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.7% increase next year well below the historical 4.2%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that RLI is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$107, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple RLI analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that RLI is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

