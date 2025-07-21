RLI Corp. (RLI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RLI Corp. (RLI) reported $441.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net loss & settlement expenses - Total : 45.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.9%.

: 45.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.9%. Net operating expenses - Total : 38.6% compared to the 37.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 38.6% compared to the 37.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting income (loss) - Total : 84.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.7%.

: 84.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.7%. Underwriting income (loss) - Casualty : 96.5% versus 100% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 96.5% versus 100% estimated by three analysts on average. Underwriting income (loss) - Property : 62.1% compared to the 70.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.1% compared to the 70.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Underwriting income (loss) - Surety : 87.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 85.1%.

: 87.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 85.1%. Net loss & settlement expenses - Property : 29.4% compared to the 37.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29.4% compared to the 37.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $401.9 million versus $404.7 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $401.9 million versus $404.7 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net investment income : $39.42 million compared to the $38.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

: $39.42 million compared to the $38.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. Net premiums earned- Property : $130.66 million versus $138.3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $130.66 million versus $138.3 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Net premiums earned- Surety : $36.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $36.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net premiums earned- Casualty: $234.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for RLI Corp. here>>>

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

