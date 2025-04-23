RLI Corp. (RLI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, RLI Corp. (RLI) reported revenue of $435.07 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $439.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RLI Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net loss & settlement expenses - Total : 44.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 45.9%.

: 44.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 45.9%. Net operating expenses - Total : 37.8% compared to the 38.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 37.8% compared to the 38.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting income (loss) - Total : 82.3% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.3% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Underwriting income (loss) - Casualty : 99.1% compared to the 96% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 99.1% compared to the 96% average estimate based on four analysts. Underwriting income (loss) - Property : 57.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.8%.

: 57.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.8%. Underwriting income (loss) - Surety : 68.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.2%.

: 68.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.2%. Net loss & settlement expenses - Property : 24.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35.7%.

: 24.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 35.7%. Net investment income : $36.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $36.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Net premiums earned : $398.35 million compared to the $400.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $398.35 million compared to the $400.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Net premiums earned- Property : $132.54 million versus $133.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $132.54 million versus $133.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Net premiums earned- Surety : $36.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $36.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Net premiums earned- Casualty: $229.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

Shares of RLI Corp. have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change.

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

