RLI Corp Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - RLI Corp (RLI) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $168.028 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $124.336 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $575.569 million from $499.826 million last year.

RLI Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.028 Mln. vs. $124.336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $575.569 Mln vs. $499.826 Mln last year.

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