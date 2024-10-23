RLI Corp. price target raised to $165 from $162 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on RLI Corp. (RLI) to $165 from $162 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company produced a sub-90 combined ratio with highly profitable core underwriting margins and healthy reserve releases while its property segment outperformed with a 70s combined ratio despite a notable loss impact from recent hurricanes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RLI:
- Closing Bell Movers: Medpace down 11% after cutting FY24 revenue guide
- RLI Corp. reports Q3 EPS $1.31, consensus 97c
- Is RLI a Buy, Before Earnings?
- RLI Corp. initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
- RLI Corp. price target raised to $180 from $165 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.